New Sanford clinic offers ‘Hope & Healing’ for people recovering from addiction

SANFORD, Fla. – The Hope & Healing Center opened Monday in Sanford offering treatment for those battling addiction.

The new facility, a partnership between Seminole County and AdventHealth, is designed to address the ongoing opioid crisis. Opioid overdoses increased last year by more than 50%, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, with nearly 62 overdoses per month in 2020.

[TRENDING: ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested at Bike Week | ‘I think we’re in the Black section’ of the restaurant | Holy Hail: Crazy weather hits Daytona Beach]

Ad

The Center, located at 212 Eslinger Way, offers intensive outpatient services, including counseling, substance-related and recovery education and healing groups. Currently, 10 inpatient residents can be housed at Hope & Healing. Eventually, the facility will be able to host 26 people for 30-day treatment programs.

The Hope & Healing Center is the first of its kind, offering a wide range of counseling and support services that go beyond discharge from the facility including educational, vocational and housing needs.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.