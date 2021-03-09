Biden’s dogs returned to Delaware home after ‘aggressive behavior’

Two German shepherds belonging to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are no longer at the White House.
Sources say the two dogs were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after apparently biting a member of White House security.
[TRENDING: Video: Arrest of Naked Cowboy at Bike Week | 36,000 Fla. Republicans leave GOP | Man rescued 135 miles off Fla. coast]
One person described the incident as “aggressive.”
The condition of the victim is unknown.
Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, but the younger dog, Major, has been known to display agitated behavior, including jumping, barking, and charging at staff and security.