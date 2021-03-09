Biden’s dogs returned to Delaware home after ‘aggressive behavior’

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, file provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, his doctor said. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)

Two German shepherds belonging to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are no longer at the White House.

Sources say the two dogs were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after apparently biting a member of White House security.

One person described the incident as “aggressive.”

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, but the younger dog, Major, has been known to display agitated behavior, including jumping, barking, and charging at staff and security.