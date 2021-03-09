Polk County school employee accused of attacking ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A local paraprofessional and school bus attendant is accused of trying to drag her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend out of a truck during an altercation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim and her boyfriend arranged to meet with Christina Siddell on Tuesday so they could give her dogs back since Siddell asked her ex-boyfriend to watch them the night before because she was moving.

When Siddell arrived at a convenience store in Lake Wales to meet the pair, she pulled into the parking lot at a high speed and approached the vehicle the couple was in “in an aggressive manner” before yanking open the passenger’s side door and yelling for the victim to get out, records show.

Siddell yelled at the victim that she was going to “whoop her (expletive)” as she pulled at the woman’s legs in an attempt to drag her out of the truck, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim kicked Siddell away and closed the door so her boyfriend could drive off. They reported the incident to authorities a short time later.

Records show Siddell was interviewed and claimed that her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend was the aggressor in the incident and she only verbally confronted the woman due to a fight they had while text messaging.

She said she never opened the truck door or hit the woman and said the victim kicked her in the stomach for no reason, according to the affidavit.

Siddell, who works at Alturas Elementary School, was arrested on a charge of burglary with assault.

“We expect more from our public sector employees - especially those we entrust with our children,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

