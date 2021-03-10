Brevard school board discusses LGBTQ+ guidelines for anti-discrimination policy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One protestor shouted “shame on you” toward another person Tuesday night as they entered the Brevard County School Board meeting.

A large group outside of district headquarters said they are opposed to the guidelines from Brevard Public Schools for LGBTQ+ students and staff.

The district last week shared the guidelines which include dress codes, bathrooms and sports for its anti-discrimination policy first adopted in 2016.

“Let them know that you don’t stand for this agenda,” a demonstrator with a megaphone said before the board meeting.

A mother in support of the guidelines said they make her transgender son feel included.

“He is elated that there are people in the district working to educate faculty and staff [on] how to handle an experience such as his,” Laura Cobb said.

The board meeting was limited capacity so some who did not get in expressed their frustration to the deputies guarding the front doors.

A group chanted “let us in.”

Cobb said she wanted to be able to speak to the people who she says don’t understand.

“I hold no hatred or ill-will in my heart toward anybody. I just think there needs to be some education in our community,” Cobb said.

Brevard State Rep. Randy Fine has a different take.

Fine called on those who oppose the guidelines to attend the board meeting.

“I hope every parent who cares will let the local politicians know this will not work,” Fine said. “If they don’t fix the issue, I will - through a parents’ bill of rights that’s currently being considered in Tallahassee and legislation that says boys cannot play on girl’s sports teams.”