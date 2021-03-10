Mobile vaccine site coming to Poinciana

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – FEMA will open a satellite vaccine site in Poinciana on Thursday.

Crews will be administering shots at Mary Jane Arrington Gym and Aquatic Center at 625 Country Club Drive as a ‘spoke site.’ Spoke sites are intended to target minority communities who may struggle to have access to a coronavirus vaccine.

The site can provide up to 500 doses a day to area residents. Shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but people are encouraged to pre-register online at commvax.patientportalfl.com.

To register, people must be in one of the named priority groups. This includes K-12 school employees, law enforcement and firefighters 50 years and older, people deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 by a doctor and anyone over the age of 65.

The site will be open until March 13.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is also administering shots at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church located at 1130 Simmons Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Appointments are required for these events. Florida residents may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.

There is also a state-run vaccination site at Chambers Park Community Center in Kissimmee which is offering vaccinations seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for at least the next two months.

Learn more about vaccinations offered around the county at www.osceola.org/covid19vaccinations.