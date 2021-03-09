69ºF

FEMA to host walk-up vaccination site in Pine Hills

Operations will run from March 11 through March 13

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile vaccination site will be setting up in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood on Thursday.

The walk-up site will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at Barnett Park. Shots are available to all those eligible, including seniors, law enforcement over the age of 50 and K-12 educators. No appointments are needed.

FEMA has previously said its satellite sites can do around 500 shots a day.

People hoping to get vaccinated can get their shots in the gymnasium. For more information, head to ocfl.net/vaccine.

The mobile site will be moved to South Econ Park Gym on March 14.

