Not in a priority group? You might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccine sites continue to think of ways to reduce or eliminate wasted doses at the end of the day.

Some people in Central Florida are finding a way to get a shot.

A place someone not in a priority group might be able to get a vaccine is Walmart.

Sam Torres, 36, of Orlando, said he called the Walmart located at 5511 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo on Monday, asking if they had a waitlist in order to prevent any doses from being wasted.

“I told my boss, it was practically like I went to the dumpster and said, ‘Just put it on my arm right here. It’s good, we’re good,” Torres said.

Torres said he and his wife got the call to come in for their vaccine the same day.

“I was just done telling my boss I signed my name to this post so I may have to leave at any moment, and it was two and half hours later I get a phone call and had to leave,” Torres said.

News 6 called several Walmarts across Central Florida asking if they in fact have a waste avoidance waitlist.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 902 Lee Road in Orlando said it has a waiting list of more than 100 people. The location also said it is putting priority groups to the front of that line.

In Brevard County, the Walmart located at 1000 North Wickam Road in Melbourne also said it has a standby waiting list of more than 100 people.

In Osceola County, both the Walmart’s located at 1471 E Osceola Parkway and 904 Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee have a waitlist, adding it could take a week to receive a call to come in for a shot.

The Walmart located at 5511 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, where Torres claims to have gotten his shot, said it does not have a waiting list. The location said all appointments are done online only.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2715 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando said no waiting list exists as well and said appointments can only be made online.

Torres said that he’s thankful to have gotten the shot.

“Hearing about the people that were standing in line with like 100 other people in front of them, like at the end of the day, hoping for the best. This is another option,” Torres said.

Several Walmart locations said anyone on the standby list should expect a call between noon-3 p.m. and would need to arrive at the location within 30 minutes.