Winter Springs police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist

Winter Springs police say they're looking for this man and vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs police say they’re looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon and drove off without stopping to check on the victim.

Records show the crash happened around 4 p.m. near State Road 434 and Hayes Road.

[TRENDING: ‘Manatee graveyard in Fla. | 6 major announcements from Disney | Fla. woman charged in US Capitol attack]

After the crash, police said the driver continued traveling east on SR 434 until he stopped at Stone Gable Circle to remove the bicycle that was lodged under his car and left it in the area.

Ad

The victim remained at the original crash scene. The extent of his or her injuries is unknown.

Pictures provided by the police department show a man wearing a black mask and light-colored shirt at what appears to be a convenience store and a silver SUV-type vehicle parked at a gas pump.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000.