TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal hit-and-run closes Orange Avenue in Orlando

A fatal hit-and-run crash is under investigation in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Orlando, prompting police to close Orange Avenue.

The fatal wreck happened near Orange and Pineloch avenues, south of Michigan Street.

Orlando police said officers were called at 6:23 a.m. to a crash in the 3100 block of South Orange Avenue.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene and officers found a man in his 50s suffering from injuries. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other details about the victim and vehicle have been released.

Southbound Orange Avenue is closed at Michigan Street, and Orange Avenue is closed in both directions at Pineloch and Southgate Commerce Boulevard.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” OPD tweeted.

BREAKING: SB Orange Ave. closed at Michigan St. and Orange Ave. closed in both directions at Pineloch & Southgate Commerce Blvd. due to a fatal hit & run crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/syelAvSzeG — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 4, 2021

** FATAL CRASH **

Orange Ave x Pineloch Ave

- AVOID AREA -

North and South lanes are closed in this area pic.twitter.com/j97cc4WHiD — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) March 4, 2021

