3 pedestrians hurt in 2 separate crashes in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Three pedestrians were hurt in two separate crashes in Melbourne Thursday night, according to police, leaving one woman with life-threatening injuries.

That woman was hit around 7:10 p.m. in the area of 2980 N. Wickham Road, records show. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling south in the inside travel lane and the woman stepped into its path as she was attempting to cross the road.

[TRENDING: 3 children, 2 adults killed in ‘horrific’ crash | Motorcyclist killed in crash -- with bear | $1,400 payments by this weekend?]

Ad

The victim, who is 57, was badly hurt and rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center. Police did not provide any update on her condition. The crash remains under investigation. Police are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

About 25 minutes earlier, two people were hit near the intersection of Babcock Street and Silver Palm Avenue. One victim was a 32-year-old woman, the other is a juvenile, according to officers.

Investigators said the vehicle was driving north along Babcock Street in the center turn lane when it hit the two victims. Both were taken to a hospital but are expected to be OK, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.