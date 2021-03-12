Man shows up at ER after being shot in Orange County

A sign is seen outside a free-standing emergency room in Houston in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up a hospital early Friday, according to Orange County deputies.

The shooting was reported at 4:20 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near State Road 528.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Millenia Emergency Room, where they spoke with the victim.

The man said he was shot by an unknown person, but no other details, including the extent of his injuries or what led to the shooting, have been released.