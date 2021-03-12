New Smyrna Beach tag and title office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach tag and title office will be closed through the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office will reopen Monday for walk-ins and those with previously scheduled appointments. In the meantime, staff has been working to contact those who were supposed to visit on Friday.

[TRENDING: 3 children, 2 adults killed in ‘horrific’ crash | Motorcyclist killed in crash -- with bear | $1,400 payments by this weekend?]

“Since last night, my staff has been contacting everyone who had an appointment in this office to reschedule them,” Volusia County Tax Collector Will Roberts said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to our citizens who planned to conduct business in the New Smyrna Beach location today. However we are following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Ad

Officials said in a news release that the office was cleaned and disinfected overnight after the employee tested positive. Others who were exposed to the worker have been asked to quarantine.

Roberts said public-facing employees have their temperature checked each day before work and are asked if they have any coronavirus-related symptoms. They are required to wear masks and are seated behind plexiglass.

The offices in Daytona Beach, DeLand and Orange City remain open. Appointments can be made at vctaxcollector.org.