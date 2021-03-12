Winter Springs mayor announces resignation, says commission ‘no longer reflects my values’

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs Mayor Charles Lacey announced he plans to step down as the Seminole County city’s top elected official.

Lacey has been mayor since 2010 and was most recently re-elected to his third four-year term in 2018. He and his wife have lived in Winter Springs for 20 years, according to his bio.

On Friday, Lacey told News 6 he submitted his resignation and his last day in office will be March 22.

In a statement, Lacey said he can no longer “proudly” represent Winter Springs.

“In my eleventh year as Mayor of Winter Springs, I have realized that I can no longer proudly represent my City. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation, effective March 22, 2021,” Lacey said in a statement. “Elections have consequences and the City Commission of Winter Springs no longer reflects my values of small government with courtesy to all who come before us.”

The Winter Springs Commission includes five members, two of whom were most recently elected in November 2020.