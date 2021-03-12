Self-swab testing kiosk opens in Seminole County

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Seminole County has partnered with Curative to open self-swab testing locations throughout the community.

The first kiosk opened at Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry on Friday. Residents can walk up to the kiosk and ask for a do-it-yourself COVID-19 test.

David Kashner did his own test on Friday and said the experience was very convenient.

“It was very smooth, the ladies are great, very quick. In and out,” Kashner said.

Seminole County Emergency Management officials said the test is free. There is no age limit for the self-swab collection. Patients who are minors must have a parent or guardian present in order to be tested.

“It’s so convenient for folks just to drive up even during their lunch hour, after work, before work,” said Aaron Funk, with Seminole County.

Officials said you can walk up to the kiosk but they prefer people register online first through Curative.com.

“Testing has sure come a long way. Like I said, we started the drive-thru sites back in April and we got more efficient with those drive-thru sites and here’s kind of like an end product where you have a small cubicle,” Funk said.

Testing results should be ready within 24 to 72 hours, officials said.

The kiosk at Red Bug Lake Park is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second Curative kiosk is set to open on March 22 at the Museum of Seminole County History.

