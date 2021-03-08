Seminole County opens vaccine site for law enforcement, teachers

Sanford Civic Center is now a vaccine site exclusively for K-12 school staff and law enforcement over the age of 50

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County has opened a vaccination site in downtown Sanford exclusively for K-12 teachers and law enforcement officers 50 years old and older.

The site will distribute 660 Pfizer first doses per day Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sanford Civic Center.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said he is considering incentivizing his deputies to get the vaccine.

“Getting our Public Safety professionals 50 or older direct access, I’m sure this is something a majority of our sheriff’s deputies and police officers are going to take advantage of,” Lemma said. “I also think that indirectly this sends the message the public that if our law enforcement officers and school teachers are out here getting vaccinated, that it’s safe to do so.”

Dietra Frederick, a teacher at Lyman High School, said she feels “special” and “honored” that the county designated a vaccine site exclusively for teachers and law enforcement.

“I work with autistic students, and it’s important to make sure they’re safe but I have a special needs son that I’m raising as well,” Frederick said.

Law enforcement and teacher ID badges will be checked at the site.

