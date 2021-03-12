Woman, 2 dogs killed in Sanford house fire

SANFORD, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman and two dogs were killed early Friday in a Sanford house fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Laurel Avenue near 12th Street.

Jeff Detzel, of the Sanford Fire Department, said a police officer patrolling the area noticed the flames and reported the fire.

Detzel said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The woman and dogs were later found dead in the home.

Other family members live at the house but were not home when the fire started, Detzel said.

The fire started in the kitchen, but the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Detzel said.