Congressman Soto talks $1.9 trillion relief bill, Puerto Rico statehood

President Biden last week signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as the world marked one year since the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.

[TRENDING: SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites | Weekend vaccine events for OCPS employees | Family speaks after deadly shooting]

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, discussed how the relief package will impact Central Floridians on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth.”

Ad

Soto also talked about the vaccine rollout, the possibility of Puerto Rico becoming a state and the ongoing security threat at the U.S. Capitol.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.