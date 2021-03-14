Congressman Soto talks $1.9 trillion relief bill, Puerto Rico statehood

President Biden last week signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as the world marked one year since the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, discussed how the relief package will impact Central Floridians on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth.”
Soto also talked about the vaccine rollout, the possibility of Puerto Rico becoming a state and the ongoing security threat at the U.S. Capitol.
