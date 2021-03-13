Orange County schools holding vaccination events for district employees this weekend

Dozens of school district employees waited in line to get their shots outside of Ocoee High School Saturday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is partnering with the state to offer district employees COVID-19 vaccines Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of school district employees waited in line to get their shots outside of Ocoee High School Saturday morning. National guardsmen were also seen stationed at Colonial High School.

OCPS spokesman Scott Howat said the district is partnering with the Florida Department of Emergency Management to offer the vaccinations.

“Every opportunity to provide vaccinations to our employees, we’re trying to take advantage of,” Howat said.

The school district is hosting the walk-up vaccination sites at Colonial High School, East River High School, Freedom High School, Oak Ridge High School, and Ocoee High School.

Staff at each high school are administering 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis on-site the day of each event.

“We want to make sure that everyone who wants to get the vaccination that they take advantage of the opportunity,” Howat said.

This comes as more students are returning to the classroom.

According to district officials, at the start of the school year 32% of students were learning face-to-face. Since then, face-to-face enrollment has nearly doubled to 60%.

As students return to school, Howat said providing opportunities to get the vaccine is bringing teachers and employees peace of mind so they can focus on their job.

“They’re not focused on their health because they understand that the vaccination will give them some measure of protection, along with the other protocols that are in place,” Howat said.

All OCPS employees, regardless of age or job title, are eligible to receive the vaccine at all Florida distribution sites. OCPS employees must bring their OCPS ID and their state ID.

