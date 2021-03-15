‘Miracle’ dog thrown from Volusia balcony becoming service animal for veteran

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The young German shepherd pup that survived a second story fall late last year won’t be going back to the woman who tossed her over a hotel balcony and has a new life ahead as a service dog, according to an update from Volusia County government officials.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Volusia County deputies responded to the Motel 6 on West International Speedway Boulevard where staff said Allison Murphy, 35, had attacked a maid. When deputies went to speak to Murphy, she rushed out and threw the dog over the railing, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office records.

[TRENDING: Sheriff: Man cut off grandpa’s ears | Cops kill man suspected of fatally shooting his mom | SpaceX launch creates crazy clouds]

Ad

The dog survived the fall, landing on her feet, and was scooped up by people nearby. Rescuers nicknamed the 1-year-old dog “Miracle.”

The Miracle pup has been with a foster family since being dropped from the hotel balcony and is a trained service dog. Volusia County Animal Services have identified a new home for Miracle with a military veteran in need of a service dog.

“We’re gratified that working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to intervene and protect Miracle from any further harm,” Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath said in a statement. “The teamwork between Animal Services and law enforcement around the county continues to be a true community partnership that’s providing help and resources for our four-legged and two-legged companions alike.”

According to an update from the county, a Volusia County judge has ruled that Murphy is unable to provide for the dog and granted a petition to have the dog permanently removed from her care. She is also barred from owning or possessing any animals for five years and must cover the expenses for Miracle’s care since she was taken by authorities.

Ad

Murphy is charged with animal cruelty and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.