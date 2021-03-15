Motorcyclist dies in Port Orange crash, police say

A motorcyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Port Orange on Sunday evening, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The victim has been identified by police as Isaac Ferguson of South Carolina. He was pronounced dead at Halifax Hospital following an accident at the intersection of Nova Road and Sleepy Hollow Drive, police said.

The passenger of the motorcycle is in stable condition at Halifax Hospital, while the driver of the car wasn’t injured, police said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, please contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Michael Garay at 386-506-5838.