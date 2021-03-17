‘I need a closure:’ Rewards increases to $25,000 for 2 Volusia County cold cases

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the rewards in two major cold cases that happened years ago this month.

Laralee Spear was killed in DeLand in 1994 and Eric Walker was murdered in Enterprise in 2004.

Both cases now have $25,000 rewards for information leading to arrests.

“I do believe there’s a lot of people walking around who know who killed my son,” said Walker’s mother, Alfreda Walker Tarver.

Tarver has been fighting for her son since he was killed on a secluded road in Enterprise on March 11, 2004.

“Originally, when deputies responded they believed it was a car accident and the next day in the autopsy they found out he had been shot and killed,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Chitwood said there’s no forensic evidence in this case but Tarver said she got phone calls from a stranger every year on the anniversary of his death for 14 years.

“They would always call and tell me and say your son is dead and you need to be dead also,” Tarver said.

The other case is the 26-year-old cold case of the murder of 15-year-old Laralee Spear. Investigators said the DeLand High School student was sexually assaulted and killed moments after getting off the school bus. She was found just 200 yards from her home.

“We do have forensic evidence there that as time goes by, DNA improves, the technology improves but there are people who know who that was, too,” Chitwood said.

They’re just two of dozens of cold cases the office still has but the sheriff is bringing light to theirs as the anniversary of their deaths comes this month.

“I just want a closure on who killed my son. I need a closure,” said Tarver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-254-1535 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@vcso.us.