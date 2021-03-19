Missing person found dead at hotel in Belle Isle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing person was found dead at a Belle Isle hotel on Thursday night, according to police.

The Belle Isle Police Department said crews responded to the WoodSpring Suites to follow a report of a missing person around 9:40 p.m.

Police said the missing person was found dead in a hotel room with a bottle of cyanide. The bottle was not spilled, according to police.

Investigators said the entire hotel was evacuated while crews were testing the cyanide.

The scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.