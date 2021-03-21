photo
59º

Local News

Fundraiser held for tow truck driver killed in crash

Family wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles

Tags: 
Orange County
A fundraiser was held Sunday for a tow truck driver who died from his injuries from a crash on Feb. 1. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fundraiser was held Sunday for a tow truck driver who died from his injuries from a crash on Feb. 1.

Police said 24-year-old Austin Gayne was hit while he was in the process of towing a dump truck.

The father of three died from his injuries at the hospital.

[RELATED: ‘He is watching right now:’ Tow truck parade honors driver who died after Orlando crash]

Investigators said a red 1996 Buick Century was traveling on the inside of westbound State Road 408 when the car left the road, crashed through emergency vehicles that blocked the Rosalind Avenue exit.

[TRENDING: Vaccine was available to people 40 and younger at Orlando eventCan your employer require you to get a vaccine?|7 diseases that vaccines have all but eliminated in the U.S.]

More than $3,600 was raised for Gayne’s family at the fundraiser on Sunday.

His family wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.