Fundraiser held for tow truck driver killed in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fundraiser was held Sunday for a tow truck driver who died from his injuries from a crash on Feb. 1.

Police said 24-year-old Austin Gayne was hit while he was in the process of towing a dump truck.

The father of three died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said a red 1996 Buick Century was traveling on the inside of westbound State Road 408 when the car left the road, crashed through emergency vehicles that blocked the Rosalind Avenue exit.

More than $3,600 was raised for Gayne’s family at the fundraiser on Sunday.

His family wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.