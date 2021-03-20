COVID-19 vaccine was available to anyone 18 and older at jazz event in Orlando, commissioner says

A Johnson and Johnson vaccine was available to anyone 18 and up at Jazz in the Park in Orlando on Saturday, according to commissioner Bakari Burns.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Johnson and Johnson vaccine was available to anyone 18 and up at Jazz in the Park in Orlando on Saturday, according to city commissioner Bakari Burns.

“If you are 18 and up, you can get vaccinated,” Commissioner Bakari Burns said.

Burns said this in a Facebook Live post around the 5:30 mark in the video.

Tickets for the event at Bill Frederick Park sold out earlier this week.

“We all need to consider getting the vaccine if you haven’t,” Burns said.

Burns said shots were being administered by crews from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Starting Monday anyone 50 and older will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine in Florida.

Also starting Monday, anyone 40 and older will be able to get a vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.

There were 250 vaccine doses available at the event.