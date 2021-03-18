Anyone 40 or older can get vaccinated at Orange County Convention Center on Monday, mayor says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said anyone 40 and older will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center starting on Monday.

Mayor Demings said he has had conversations with state officials about the move to lower the vaccine eligibility.

This move does not follow the current eligibility list in Florida, but Mayor Demings said he does not think Gov. Ron DeSantis will prevent Orange County from making this move.

“At the end of the day the Governor wants the best for the residents of Florida and Orange County,” Demings said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the department of health has reported more than 119,000 cases of the COVID-19 in the county.

The DOH reports 2,505 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,158 people have died from coronavirus in the county.

Health officials say 219,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County.

Any educator, law enforcement employee, corrections employee, fire department employee, health care worker, veteran and medically vulnerable person are eligible for the vaccine in Orange County.

Anyone interested in signing up for the vaccine in Orange County can click this link.