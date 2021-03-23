Nothing to brag about: These Florida cities have the worst termite infestations in America

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is famous for pests and it seems it is hot for termites.

Orkin released its 2021′s Top 50 Termite Cities List on Tuesday and four Florida cities made the cut. Three major metro areas even floated into the top 10.

The pest control company said it based its list on data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments. Orkin took into account calls for service from February 2020 through the end of January 2021. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Though it’s nothing to really brag about, Miami held the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row. However, Tampa follows close behind in the No. 3 spot with Los Angeles squeezing in between.

Orlando also made a small jump, sliding into No. 9. It typically ranks 10th.

Fort Myers missed the top 10 but it still sees enough termites to make the list.

It’s no surprise so many Florida cities were tapped for the top 50. Florida Pest Control said the hot and humid weather makes a terrific home for termites.

Pest control giant Orkin said with people spending more time at home in 2020, termites and termite damage were likely observed more frequently than in previous years. Last year also held a record-breaking number of storms and hurricanes offering what termites need most in life – moisture.

“Weather conditions directly impact termite swarms,” said Orkin entomologist Glen Ramsey in a news release. “Most subterranean termites swarm in the spring and summer, while drywood termites typically swarm in the late summer and fall.”

Heads up for Floridians, there are four types of termites that call the Sunshine State home. Florida Pest Control shares some signs to see if there are termites invading your living space.

