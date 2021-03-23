Take a peek at Canine Companions’ puppy cam for National Puppy Day

Dogs make days better, and that’s why Canine Companions for Independence is spreading a little joy during a time when we all still need some puppy love.

In honor National Puppy Day on Tuesday, the non-profit is inviting everyone to take a peek at its puppy cam. Viewers can watch a live feed featuring a litter of 6-week-old future service dogs as they eat, sleep and play.

Canine Companions service dogs are trained in over 40 commands such as opening and closing doors, and retrieving dropped items to help improve the lives of humans. Dogs are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no cost. To get there, it takes nearly two years of hard work and love starting at the very beginning of a dog’s life.

The puppy cam is live from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. You can watch the litter by clicking here.

Ad