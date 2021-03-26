‘All I can say is hallelujah:’ Nearly condemned, Orlando woman’s home being rebuilt thanks to donations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theresa DeFairia, or more commonly known just as Ms. Theresa, is getting a new home after receiving donations and community support that paid for construction, which broke ground this week.

News 6 brought you her story last year after the City of Orlando was set to condemn her property.

The journey to rebuild DeFairia’s home on Pershing Place has already started with Orange Avenue Construction saying that they’re happy to do the work, but it will be done in phases to keep costs low.

This revamping comes after DeFairia’s home was set to be condemned last year. As DeFaira is getting a fresh start, she said she is blessed.

“All I can say is hallelujah, thank you Jesus because God saved the best for last and they came knowing what they were doing so breaking that ground, honey just made me happy,” DeFairia said.

She will be out of her home until construction is done, but Orange Avenue Construction owner Anthony Roy said it’ll be worth the wait.

“Theresa has been living here for I don’t know how many years, but to be able to put her back in this house at the end that’s going to be a good feeling. I’m looking forward to it,” Roy said.

Roy said the project is in his wheelhouse. To keep costs low, he is approaching this in phases with the first step being gutting the entire home.

“We already knew this wall was bad so from point A to point B it’s all getting replaced and if we have any bad foundation, which we don’t know yet because we can’t see down there, then we are going to have to replace the concrete foundation,” Roy said.

Estimated costs to fully rebuild are around $100,000, according to Roy.

It’s all be handled by the housing department with the city of Orlando and paired with numerous donations, it’s left DeFairia thankful for the support.

“As long as you got that village behind you and God is with that village, you ain’t got to worry about nothing, they going to try you and try you but as long as you stay strong with God that village is going to work,” she said.

Due to the project being done in phases, builders said there is no set time for the project to be completed, but once it’s done DeFairia will essentially have a brand-new home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover some of the costs.

