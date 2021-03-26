Central Florida artist creates mural for Roberto Clemente Middle School

ORLANDO, Fla. – Neysa Millán on Friday put some of the final touches on a mural at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Orlando.

The school, which was formerly known as Stonewall Jackson Middle School, changed its name last year.

“I just wanted to give the kids somebody that they can look up to and him as a person, he was excellent at every aspect of life,” Millán said.

Millán said she was asked to paint the mural by a local little league, and she didn’t think twice about donating her time.

“I brought somebody’s projector and I projected my image up there, me and my daughter, she’s 15, and we traced it out and I started painting it,” she said.

Artist Neysa Millán putting some final touches on a mural at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Orlando. (WKMG)

Millán explained some of the images already painted on the wall. She included Clemente’s children, his days as a Pittsburgh Pirate, and a special moment with the love of his life.

“That’s him and his wife and that was when he got his MVP award so it was just a loving moment between them, to me, in the picture and I wanted to show that kind of relationship,” she said.

But beyond the colors, there’s inspiration, hope and a lesson of never giving up.

“These kids are going to get dropped off every morning here and they are going to see it every day, so to be the person that gets to do that for them and give them something to look at and be inspired by it, I don’t mind doing that,” Millán said.

