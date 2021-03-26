File your taxes yet? IRS says face masks and PPE are tax-deductible

ORLANDO, Fla. – The purchases of face masks and personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be tax-deductible, according to the IRS.

This also includes purchases of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

These items will fall under deductible medical expenses.

The IRS said the purchases must be itemized.

Officials said the expenses are deducted on the medical and dental expenses section of Schedule A.

This has to be attached to your tax return, according to the IRS.

The IRS has set up this questionnaire to help you determine if a purchase you have made is tax-deductible.

