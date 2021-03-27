Here’s what you need to know before your teen gets a COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents of teenagers submitted questions to the Facebook page of News 6 asking questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Concerns come after it was announced state eligibility would be expanded to people 16 and older beginning in April.

Prior to this, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all vaccines to be made available to people 18 and older on April 5.

Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty answered some questions from parents.

What is the point of giving the vaccine to teens when they are typically asymptomatic?

Dr. Husty said there are a number of reasons why kids should still be vaccinated, No. 1 some of them do have symptoms, some have severe symptoms, Central Florida even had a death in Seminole County of an 18-year-old.

Dr. Husty said there has been a spread of disease in school sports.

“This is a community problem it’s not an individual problem, ‘what are we looking for?’ We are looking for herd immunity, we are not looking for my child, your child, other people’s children,” Husty said.

QUESTION: Why haven’t the FDA approved vaccines yet?

Dr. Husty said the vaccines don’t appear to have another change in their safety profile, just because they have not gone through all the testing on them.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Pfizer’s Vaccine is the exception because it’s the only vaccine currently authorized for people under the age of 18.

“The vaccine is probably much safer than getting COVID which is pretty safe, but not as safe as not getting COVID,” Husty said.