Vaccinated for COVID-19? You might not be able to donate blood just yet

ORLANDO, Fla. – As vaccine eligibility has been expanded across Florida, blood centers are issuing a reminder about donation restrictions from people who have received a vaccine.

Officials with OneBlood said the type of COVID-19 vaccine could dictate if there is a waiting period to donate blood.

While someone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine could donate blood immediately, the Food and Drug Administration calls for different guidelines for the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“If you received the J&J vaccine, there is a two-week wait period,” OneBlood Senior Vice President of Communications Susan Forbes said. “So, it’s not very long and then you’ll be able to donate after that two-week period.”

Forbes said OneBlood also isn’t able to accept convalescent plasma donations from someone who’s recovered from coronavirus and later received the vaccine.

”The FDA allows them to donate convalescent plasma, but it also requires a lot of complex computer changes to be made in order for OneBlood to meet the requirements the FDA has put forth for blood centers,” Forbes said. “We’re moving as quickly as possible to make those changes, but that’s where it sits at this time.”

Forbes said OneBlood continues to encourage anyone to donate blood whether that person has been vaccinated or not. According to the organization, roughly 20% of its supply has been affected because of reductions in mobile blood drives due to the pandemic.

”At some point, this pandemic will be over, but the need for blood will not,” Forbes said.

For details about how to donate or host a mobile blood drive, visit www.oneblood.org.