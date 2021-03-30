Video shows suspected drunken driver crashing into Florida deputy’s cruiser

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is facing charges after crashing into an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office patrol car over the weekend.

Dash camera video from the deputy’s cruiser shows the crash, which happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the deputy was stopped at a traffic light when Alex McKinny ran a red light, lost control and slammed into the front of the patrol car.

Deputies say McKinny attempted to leave the scene but was quickly captured.

No one was hurt.

McKinny was arrested on charges of misdemeanor DUI and later posted bond and was released from jail.