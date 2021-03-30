photo
69º

Local News

Video shows suspected drunken driver crashing into Florida deputy’s cruiser

Indian River County sheriff’s deputy not hurt in wreck

Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Tags: 
Indian River County
,
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
,
Crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is facing charges after crashing into an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office patrol car over the weekend.

Dash camera video from the deputy’s cruiser shows the crash, which happened early Sunday morning.

[TRENDING: COVID after the vaccine | Bugsy, the French bulldog, stolen at gunpoint | SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion]

Investigators say the deputy was stopped at a traffic light when Alex McKinny ran a red light, lost control and slammed into the front of the patrol car.

Deputies say McKinny attempted to leave the scene but was quickly captured.

No one was hurt.

McKinny was arrested on charges of misdemeanor DUI and later posted bond and was released from jail.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: