Polk County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy arrested on DUI charge

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested Saturday on a charge of DUI.

Michaela Butler, 25, was arrested in unincorporated Arcadia by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office after she registered a blood alcohol level of 0.09, above the legal limit of 0.08.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Butler was traveling north on SE State Road 31 when a deputy observed her vehicle run off the road and then across the center line and into the southbound lane.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and said Butler had watery eyes and he detected the odor of alcohol.

The deputy said he found an empty bottle of Corona beer in the center console of the car and a can of Michelob, which still contained beer in it. There was also a cooler with several cans of opened and unopened beer in it, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Butler failed several field sobriety tests.

Butler, who had three passengers in her vehicle, told the deputy she was coming from a concert in Fort Myers, according to sheriff’s officials.

Butler was arrested and booked into the DeSoto County Jail. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Butler, who was hired as a dual-certified detention deputy sheriff in 2019 and was assigned to the Central County Jail, is currently suspended pending termination proceedings.