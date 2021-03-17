‘I’m guilty, you got me:’ Man arrested for 2 robberies hours apart, Polk County deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A man faces charges after he admitted to holding up two 7-Eleven stores within about two hours, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Santana Ramos, 28, was arrested on Tuesday at a home in Davenport, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: How to celebrate St. Patty’s Day at theme parks | Florida’s texting-driving law rarely enforced | Massive manta ray photobombs surfer]

Deputies said they were called to a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Davenport just after 5 a.m. on March 10. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and Newport cigarettes before taking off.

Ad

Investigators said they learned about another, similar robbery at a 7-Eleven on Osceola-Polk Line Road in Osceola County that happened just two hours earlier.

During their investigation, deputies said they noticed distinct tattoos on the robber. They also said they found a fingerprint matching Ramos, who is a convicted felon.

Detectives went to a home in Davenport to question Santana Ramos, who initially denied robbing the stores, records show, claiming he was too smart to hold up businesses so close to his home.

Investigators said they showed Santana Ramos the surveillance pictures of the robber’s tattoos during the questioning.

“I’m guilty, you got me,” Santana Ramos said, according to deputies.

(Left) Surveillance photo of 7-Eleven robber's tattoos, (Right) Victor Santana Ramos's tattoos (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Cartons of Newport cigarettes and clothing from the robbery were found inside the man’s home, according to investigators. They added that the Santana Ramos also had a gun tucked into his waistband when deputies first made contact with him.

Ad

Santana Ramos now faces charges of robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. These charges stem from the robbery in Polk County only, according to the sheriff’s office.