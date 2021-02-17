Burglar hit homes while families attended funerals, Polk County deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man is accused of burglarizing homes of the recently deceased or families attending funerals.

Deputies arrested Ronald Rose, 42, Monday for at least 10 burglaries and they believe there could be more victims in other counties.

The string of burglaries happened between Oct. 1, 2020 and Feb. 8 in the areas of Auburndale, Mulberry and Lakeland, according to a news release.

A detective investigating one of the burglaries noted that there were at least nine other break-ins at homes where the victim was at a funeral that had been publicly noted in an obituary. In each case, the thief targets jewelry, coins, silver and guns.

Investigators said Rose admitted to one of the burglaries during questioning. Items from the other nine burglaries were found inside the man’s home and his vehicle, a gray Cadillac CTS, matched witness descriptions of the car used in some of the break-ins, records show.

Some of the items found in Rose’s home have not been reported stolen by the 10 victims, leading detectives to believe that there may be other victims, deputies said.

If anyone believes they may be a victim of one of these burglaries, call the Polk County Sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

