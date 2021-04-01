4 sought in home invasion at M2 at Millenia apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least four intruders forced their way into an Orlando apartment early Thursday, stealing items and possibly crashing into a vehicle as they fled the scene, police said.
The home invasion occurred at 1:51 a.m. at the M2 at Millenia apartments.
Orlando police said at least four armed assailants forced their way through the front door of the apartment and stole some property.
A female victim was on the porch at the time of the incident, but she was not injured, police said. She was unable to provide a description of the intruders.
Around the same time, a hit-and-run crash happened in the parking garage apartments, according to police, who said a black sedan that now has right front-end damage may be connected to the home invasion.
No other details have been released.
#BREAKING Orlando Police say four armed suspects broke into an apartment at the M2 at Millenia just before 2 this morning. Around the same time, they got reports of a hit-and-run crash in the parking garage at the at the same complex. More details live this morning at 6 & 6:30. pic.twitter.com/yAyKmozxm4— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) April 1, 2021