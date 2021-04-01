Angel Rivera requests new attorney ahead of trial in Nicole Montalvo’s slaying

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Angel Rivera, one of the two men accused of killing and dismembering Nicole Montalvo, is asking for a new defense attorney, according to court records.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on the property where her estranged husband and his parents lived on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud. Both Montalvo’s husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, are in jail awaiting trial for her murder.

In a motion requesting a Nelson hearing, Angel Rivera alleged he has ineffective court-appointed counsel. A Nelson hearing will determine if a court-appointed attorney should be removed from the case.

Angel Rivera wrote he has been “instructed to make recorded statements to the state attorney which was not in (his) behalf.”

“The defendant has sent many letters requesting a meeting” and “counsel has shown repeatly (sic) dislike for the defendant,” Angel Rivera listed as the other reasons for his request.

Circuit Court Judge Keith Carsten granted Rivera’s request and will hold a hearing on Monday at 8:30 a.m.