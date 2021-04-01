It’s electric: 100 new vehicle charging stations popping up throughout Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando in partnership with the Orlando Utilities Commission, along with American Cities Climate Change, installed 100 new EV stations throughout Orlando.

Many of the charging stations are located in Downtown Orlando city parks such as Eagle Nest Park in Metrowest, as well as senior centers and parking garages.

Two charging stations were installed at the John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center in Parramore.

Orlando leaders unveiled the two stations on Thursday morning.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the new EV charging stations is part of Orlando’s continued efforts to transform the city into one of the most environmentally friendly cities in the country.

“They eliminate tailpipe pollution which reduces our air quality, it reduces carbon emissions, it could contribute to climate change and you’ll learn a little bit more today that it’s good for accelerating economic development and local green jobs,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

According to OUC, the cost to fuel a Plug-In Electric Vehicle is significantly less than what it costs to fuel conventional or hybrid vehicles.

An all-electric car costs $400 per year versus a plug-in hybrid electric car at $867 per year.

This week One Daytona also announced plans to install six fast-changing ports at it’s shopping plaza later this year in partnership with Florida Power & Light.