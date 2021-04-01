photo
Man shot to death in Orange County neighborhood

Fatal shooting happened on West Central Boulevard

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Orange County
Crime
Fatal Shooting
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Central Boulevard, southwest of of State Road 408 and John Young Parkway.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found a man in his 50s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputies said there’s no information about the suspected shooter.

No other details have been released.

