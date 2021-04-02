1 killed, 1 injured in Eustis house fire likely caused by cigarette

EUSTIS, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was injured Thursday night in a house fire that was likely caused by a cigarette, according to Eustis Fire Chief Mike Swanson.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. at 1241 Sunshine Circle.

Swanson said someone at the home fell asleep while smoking cigarette and the fire is believed to be accidental.

The name of the person who died has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

The extent of the other victim’s injuries have not been released.