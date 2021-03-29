Fire consumes Orange County home

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A fire broke out early Monday at a house in Pine Hills.

The fire was reported on Chateau Road near Silver Star Road.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the house, which was possibly abandoned, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“Fire through the roof upon arrival with 90% involvement to the structure,” OCFR tweeted. “Crews currently have a good knockdown on the fire with no reported injuries at this time.”

No other details, including the cause of the blaze, have been released.