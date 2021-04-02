Florida aims to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody has joined leaders from more than 40 other states to crackdown on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

In a letter sent to the CEOs of several big tech companies, Moody and other attorneys general asked the leaders to monitor and take down ads or links selling the bogus cards.

Officials also want the companies to keep records of any sellers who are detected.

The bipartisan coalition from 44 states say buying and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards could threaten public safety.