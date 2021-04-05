Large fire displaces 20 at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large fire broke out early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, displacing about 20 residents, officials said.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the Fleetwood Apartments on Highland Avenue near Colonial Drive.

Orlando fire Deputy Chief Craig Buckley said neighbors reported the blaze and firefighters discovered heavy fire on the second floor of a building that housed eight units. One firefighter fell through the floor but was not injured, Buckley said.

“We thought it was fireworks, but apparently not -- it was the sound of the popping of the windows breaking,” said a man who called 911. “The entire complex back there caught on fire.”

Orlando fire crews still at the scene of an apartment building fire on Highland Avenue. This is video taken by a witness we spoke to this morning. We will have a live report in minutes at 5:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/qbSEP1HLxM — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 5, 2021

No residents were injured.

The fire was brought under control, but the cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims who have been displaced.