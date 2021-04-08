Gov. Ron DeSantis announces lawsuit against CDC to reopen cruise line industry

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in at the Port of Miami Thursday morning just one day after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor’s office said DeSantis received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday though he has not publicly commented on getting his shot.

DeSantis, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody, announced Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration. The lawsuit seeks to reopen the cruise line industry in Florida as soon as possible with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Click here to read the full report on the lawsuit.