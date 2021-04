Duke Energy said that as of Saturday night, 8,300 customers across Florida had suffered power outages as a result of storms and high winds throughout the day that knocked debris and tree limbs into poles and wires.

Duke Energy said Orange and Seminole Counties were the most affected counties. There were 100 active outages and 2,613 customers without power in Orange County, and 45 outages and 2,262 customers without power in Seminole County.