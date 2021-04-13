Florida Gov. DeSantis provides update on Piney Point wastewater leak

A leak at a wastewater pond at old Piney Point phosphate mine off of U.S. 41 in Manatee County prompted a state of emergency.

PALMETTO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Manatee County to provide an update on wastewater discharges from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant.

More than 200 million gallons of contaminated water has been dumped into Tampa Bay, but crews over the weekend used a steel plate to essentially stop the leak.

It’s not known what kind of fallout will take place due to the discharge.