Key Florida House committee passes ‘Kaia Rolle Act’ aimed at preventing arrest of young kids

In this image taken from Sept. 19, 2019, Orlando Police Department body camera video footage, Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner leads 6-year-old Kaia Rolle away after her arrest for kicking and punching staff members at the Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando, Fla. Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest someone younger than 12. (Orlando Police Department/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida House Judiciary Committee moved a police training bill forward Thursday which includes a provision preventing the arrest of children 7 years old and younger.

The provision is called the “Kaia Rolle Act,” named after a 6-year-old girl who was arrested at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orlando in 2019.

The charges against the girl were later dropped and the officer who arrested her was fired from the Orlando Police Department. The body camera video, showing the girl in zip-tie restraints and place in the back of a cruiser, sparked outrage in the community.

A version of the Kaia Rolle Act was previously introduced during last year’s legislative session, but the bill died in the Senate. That version would have prevented arrests of children 10 and younger.

The new version is part of a much larger police reform bill. The bill would set new standards for law enforcement hiring. The legislation would also set new standards for training practices, particularly when it comes to use of force by officers and de-escalation techniques. This includes requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.

The bill goes on to set standards for investigations into use of force and would also create a database of each law enforcement agency’s use of force every quarter.

The legislation has received unanimous support from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

It now moves to the full House for a vote and it must clear the Florida Senate before reaching the governor’s desk.

The legislative session is set to end on April 30.