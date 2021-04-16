Crash on southbound I-95 in Flagler County creates backups near Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Flagler County that is creating backups near Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that the crash near mile marker 295 initially left one lane open. As of 2:15 p.m., transportation cameras show traffic backed up and crawling along I-95 south.
[TRENDING: Fla. to soon have ‘anti-riot’ law | Tragic: Sleeping boy killed by bullet | Herd immunity by the fall?]
Deputies also said the FHP responded to a crash on I-95 North that left two lanes open near mile marker 281. The sheriff’s office says drivers should expect delays if they are traveling on the interstate.
FHP is working crashes on I-95 Northbound near Mile Marker 281 and I-95 Southbound near Mile Marker 295. Two lanes open northbound and one lane open southbound. Expect delays. #FCSOTRAFFIC #FCSO https://t.co/M6K0tPY2RM— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) April 16, 2021