Crash on southbound I-95 in Flagler County creates backups near Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Flagler County that is creating backups near Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that the crash near mile marker 295 initially left one lane open. As of 2:15 p.m., transportation cameras show traffic backed up and crawling along I-95 south.

Deputies also said the FHP responded to a crash on I-95 North that left two lanes open near mile marker 281. The sheriff’s office says drivers should expect delays if they are traveling on the interstate.