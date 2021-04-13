Teen flown to hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries after crash, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A teen is in the hospital with what police call life-threatening injuries after crash in Melbourne Monday evening.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Aurora Road and Croton Road.

[TRENDING: Amber Alert for missing Fla. girl | COVID symptoms persist year after man wakes from coma | Tornadoes hit Polk County]

Melbourne police said officers were at the intersection at the time of the crash but were not involved in the wreck. According to a news release, the officers saw a car blow through a red light and slam into two vehicles traveling southbound of Croton Road.

Ad

One of those vehicles then hit a bicyclist who was in the crosswalk of Aurora Road, records show.

The teen who was flown to the hospital was a passenger in one of the vehicles, but police have not said which vehicle.

According to the release, drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this wreck, which remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the wreck to call (321) 608-6612.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.